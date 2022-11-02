AAP govt scapegoating nambardars, says Aujla

Amritsar, November 1
Lok Sabha member Gurjeet Singh Aujla has criticised the state government for fixing the responsibility on the village nambardar for burning crop residue in the fields.
In a press conference here on Tuesday, Aujla said the state government and senior officials were running from their responsibility by shifting the onus on the namberdars, who have no powers to take action. He said it seemed that the government machinery had failed.
He said the purpose of the namberdar was to verify the identity and documents of the village residents. and putting the onus of burning residue on them, but the government was looking for scapegoats.
