AAP leaders submit memorandum

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 3

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh on Thursday against the ousting of Punjab from the management of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Gurwinder Singh Beharwal, district president of AAP led the party leaders including Manjinder Singh Sidhu (Khadoor Sahib), Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal (Tarn Taran), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti), Sarwan Singh Dhunn (Khemkaran) and others leaders.

The party called the move of the Union Government a severe setback to the federal system as the Bhakra Dam was constructed in the land of Punjab and the state government was bearing all expenses on its maintenance. The party said in the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the post of the chairman and two other office-bearers was nominated from Punjab and Haryana to manage the dam.

The party in the memorandum in the name of the Prime Minster demanded to review the proposed move of the BBMB. The party said it was the Congress party which had been threatening the federal system in its long rule in the country and the BJP was also following suit.