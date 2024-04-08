AAP leaders, workers go on hunger strike over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 7

To express their resentment over AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leaders and workers observed a day-long hunger strike in front of the local DAC here on Sunday.

Addressing on the occasion, AAP state leaders Gurdev Singh Lakhna, Gurvinder Singh Beharwal, Rajinder Singh Usman, Gurdev Singh Sandhu, Harpreet Singh Dhunna and others condemned the Union Government and the BJP leadership for the alleged misuse of the ED and other agencies to harass its political rivals.

They said the arrest of Kejriwal has proved that it was only the AAP national convener who had the guts to challenge the Union Government and was being taken as a threat by the BJP. Besides, he had won the hearts and support of down-trodden sections of society. The leaders called upon the party workers and the rank and file to work day and night to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the Lok Sabha election as well as to teach a good lesson to the BJP.

