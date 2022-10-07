AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

The Amritsar rural police have arrested Aam Aadmi Party Majitha in-charge Pritpal Singh Bal along with three others for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor girl.

He along with another accomplice Rajveer Singh of Majitha were held on Wednesday. Besides, the victim’s mother, a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested on Thursday. Her foster father Dharminderpal Singh was still at large.

Confirming the development, Majitha DSP Manmohan Singh said raids were on to nab Dharminderpal who was evading arrest since the registration of a case under Sections 354, 506, 202 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 8 and 17 of the POCSO Act was registered against them. He said further investigation was in progress.

The 15-year-old victim told the police that her father used to work as a sweet-maker and her mother was a housewife. She said Dharminderpal Pal Singh, alias Billa, is a government school teacher in Tarn Taran. She alleged her mother developed illicit relations with Dharminderpal and it became of a bone of contention between her and her father. She said her mother, who also took her along, left the house and started living with Dharminderpal at Majitha. She said her mother gave birth to a boy around a year ago.

She alleged Dharminderpal had been teasing her sexually for the last six months and she revealed it to her mother. She said to her utter shock, her mother threatened her and asked her not to tell anyone about this. She alleged that she revealed her tale of woes to Pritpal and Rajveer who used to come to their house regularly, but he also slapped and threatened her. She said she got frightened after this.

She said on August 11, Dharminderpal molested her in front of her mother. She said when she tried to run away they allegedly tore her clothes. She said this left her devastated and she started crying. Following this, they went to her room and somehow escaped from the house and went to her father in Tarn Taran. She said initially, she did not tell anyone about this, but could not bear this and revealed her ordeal to her father and paternal uncle. Later, a complaint was lodged with the Majitha police.

Meanwhile, Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has said that the AAP is trying to shield its Majitha block in-charge Pritpal Singh Bal, who has been accused of outraging the modesty of a 15-year-old minor girl. He demanded a SIT probe into the case in threadbare, particularly Pritpal’s role in the case.

Majithia said this had exposed the real face of AAP, alleging that if action was not taken against the AAP leader as per the law, the SAD would launch an agitation to ensure delivery of justice to her. He said CM Bhagwant Mann should give clear directions to act strictly against those who compromised on the issue of dignity of women. He said AAP prided itself on protecting women’s rights, but in this case, the rank and file of the party was trying its best to force the police to go soft on Pritpal.

Majithia demands SIT probe