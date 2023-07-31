AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Amritsar, July 30
In a rare show of bonhomie, Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa and Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO of the Aam Aadmi Party jointly inaugurated a link road at Nijarpura here today.
Speaking on the occasion, Harbhajan Singh ETO said that the 8-km road is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Nirman Yojana, which directly connects Miharbanpura, Amarkot, Wadala Johal, Tirthpur and Nawan Pind. Its construction will also benefit the commuters going toward Devidaspura, Gehri Mandi, Malakpur and Bamma villages. He said that the road project will cost Rs 5.5 crore and it has been built as a joint venture of both the Central and state governments.
The minister stated that it was because of the efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan and Lok Sabha Member Jasbir Singh Dimpa that the construction of the road has been made possible. He said it is the dream of the Chief Minister to widen all connecting roads to 18 feet and the work has begun with this stretch.
The minister invited MP Dimpa to usher in development works in the constituency by rising above party affiliations so that maximum funds can be spent on development works in the constituency. He appealed to Dimpa to raise his voice in the Lok Sabha for the restoration of funds for Punjab to expedite development projects. He also said that the contractor of road will also provide maintenance service for five years.
Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Member Jasbir Singh Dimpa said that he always stands by the people of his Lok Sabha constituency and tries to bring more funds for his constituency apart from his discretionary funds.
