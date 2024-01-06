AAP ministers hail thermal power plant purchase at Goindwal

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 5

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a function at Goindwal Sahib on Friday and celebrated the purchasing of thermal power plant from the private sector GVK by the state government. The function was organised by Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura. Harbhajan Singh ETO, Minister for Public Works (B&R) and Power was the chief guest. Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also attended the function.

In his address, ETO said the 540 MW thermal power plant would be named Sri Guru Amar Das Thermal Plant, Goindwal Sahib Limited. He added that with the purchase of the power plant, the AAP government in Punjab has written a golden chapter in history as in most parts of the country, it was the private sector that was purchasing government undertakings.

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, while speaking on the occasion, said that with the purchase of the thermal plant, consumers of the state would be given electricity at cheaper rates. MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong were among those who addressed the gathering.

