AAP MLA bereaved

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 17

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district, Manjinder Singh Lalpur, was bereaved with his mother Balvir Kaur passing away on Sunday. Balvir Kaur was admitted to Max Hospital, Mohali, as she was not well for the last few days. She breathed her last on Sunday at the hospital.

Harpreet Singh Dhunna, district press secretary, AAP, said Manjinder Singh Lalpur mother would be cremated at their Lalpur village on Monday.

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Cabinet Minister (Patti MLA), AAP MLAs Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal (Tarn Taran) and Sarwan Singh Dhunn (Khemkaran) besides other leaders from AAP have expressed their condolences to MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpur.

