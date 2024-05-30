AAP MLA holds roadshow, seeks votes for Laljit Bhullar

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 29

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, in support of the party candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Laljit Singh Bhullar, organised a roadshow in different villages of the Vidhan Sabha segment on Wednesday. Party workers in large number attended the roadshow.

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal while addressing meetings at the villages, highlighted the development policies and schemes of the state government. He said more than 90 per cent domestic consumers were getting zero electricity bills and that the Aam Aadmi Clinics were doing a good job in providing medical services at residents’ doorsteps. He added corruption has been put under control. Dr Sohal urged the residents that change is necessary at the Centre and to actualise it they should vote for the AAP candidate Laljit Singh Bhullar. He also condemned the ‘inhumane’ policies of the BJP and called upon the residents to teach the BJP a good lesson this General Election.

The roadshow passed through Plasaur Kalan, Noorpur, Jhamke Kalan, Ram Rauni, Maluwall and some other villages.

