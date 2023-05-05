AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has opposed to the construction of a commercial building under way in the residential area of the Green Avenue. He said Spring Dale School is having the building constructed in the area for the junior wing students. He expressed doubt over how the school had obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of the building.

He held a press conference here yesterday in front of the under-construction building.

He said the city falls under Zone 4 (seismic) yet the building bylaws have been flouted flagrantly. He said the violation has been brought to the notice of Local Body Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.