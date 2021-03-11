AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA resents ‘failure’ to check drug menace

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 21

Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura has expressed resentment over the “failure” of the district police in checking the drug menace in the district.

The MLA, while addressing mediapersons on Saturday, said the strictness expected from SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon was never observed anywhere. He alleged that it was a matter of worry that whenever AAP workers inform the police about the sale of drugs at some particular point, the police of the concerned police station inform the peddlers to leave the spot and they escape free.

SSP Dhillon said his force was doing its best in the recovery of drugs and Tarn Taran district had been declared at the top in the state by the higher authorities. The SSP said he had zero tolerance to drugs and corruption.

#drug menace #Khadoor Sahib #tarn taran