AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA resents ‘failure’ to check drug menace

Tarn Taran, August 21
Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura has expressed resentment over the “failure” of the district police in checking the drug menace in the district.
The MLA, while addressing mediapersons on Saturday, said the strictness expected from SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon was never observed anywhere. He alleged that it was a matter of worry that whenever AAP workers inform the police about the sale of drugs at some particular point, the police of the concerned police station inform the peddlers to leave the spot and they escape free.
SSP Dhillon said his force was doing its best in the recovery of drugs and Tarn Taran district had been declared at the top in the state by the higher authorities. The SSP said he had zero tolerance to drugs and corruption.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him