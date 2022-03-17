AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

Even as the AAP has got a historic mandate, the high expectations from the public are keeping the MLAs on toes. Instead of a cakewalk, the party’s MLAs are treading on a tightrope, as they, too, feel the pressure of living up to the expectations of people.

Most of the party MLAs have already visited hospitals, schools, police stations, revenue and other offices in their respective areas. They have also shared the videos on social media platforms to make people believe that they are working on the issues promised by them.

The feeling that public might grow impatient is keeping these MLAs active even after winning the elections.

While these efforts have been appreciated a section of employees, especially from Health and Education departments, have expressed resentment. “It seems AAP MLAs feel that employees are the root cause of the problem in health and education sector. They are behaving as if employees are criminals,” a teacher said. They said the new MLAs and the government would have to understand that if a school or hospital does not have proper infrastructure, it is the government’s fault.

The leaders know that expectations of the general people are at all-time high. “The party leaders know that they had taught people to question leaders of the political parties. Now, they know that the same tool can be used against them too,” said a close aide of a local MLA.

“If the government fails to deliver, the same public that voted it to power would not spare its leaders,” said Baldev Singh, a retired school principal.