AAP panels to select candidates for MC elections

Amritsar, November 8
Ahead of the municipal corporation elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced committees to select candidates from wards. A meeting of the AAP members led by Education Minister Harjot Bains was held at Bachat Bhawan here on Wednesday in this regard.
On the occasion, AAP SC wing coordinator Ravinder Hans said the Education Minister would lead the district-level committee. Along with him, the responsibility had been given to Sherry Kalsi, the Batala MLA, and Gurdev Singh Lakhna, Chairman, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. MLAs Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Dr Ajay Gupta, Jeevanjot and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Lok Sabha in-charge Iqbal Singh Bhulla attended meeting
