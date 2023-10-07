AAP presents united front over arrest of Sanjay Singh by ED

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and leaders, led by Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO, today staged a protest against the arrest of party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The AAP leaders burnt effigies of PM Modi at the Bhandari Bridge to express their resentment against the ‘misuse’ of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Central government and harassment of AAP leaders.

Dhaliwal said that the AAP stood on the foundation of honesty and the BJP-led Central government has been adopting tactics against the party which is its prime competitor for the 2024 parliamentary elections. “The Enforcement Directorate could not recover a single penny or illegal document from the possession of Sanjay Singh. We are not going to be afraid of the ED or CBI. Our leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia have been the true soldiers of party and stood for truth,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh ETO said that Sanjay Singh was earlier suspended from Rajya Sabha as he ‘spoke against the BJP’s ill-conceived policies’ and now the Enforcement Directorate was attempting to trap him in false excise related cases. “There was nothing like the Delhi liquor scam as the Delhi government had not faced any losses due to the excise policy. Actually, the BJP has been nervous with the formation of the INDIA bloc and is trying to intimidate anyone who speaks against it,” he said.

