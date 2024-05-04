AAP volunteers scuffle with turncoats at MLA’s office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

Volunteers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clashed during a workers’ meeting organised here today. One group comprised turncoats from the Congress and other faction was from the AAP. First, they entered into heated arguments, which turned ugly. Both the groups entered into a scuffle.

Differences cited as reason Some turncoat leaders entered into an argument with AAP volunteers before start of the meeting at MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu’s office today morning. According to information, there are differences between “old AAP volunteers” and turncoats, who joined the party after its victory in 2022 Assembly elections.

The security staff of the MLA intervened and pacified both the groups. A video of incident has gone viral on the social media. Questions are being raised over infighting among local AAP leaders and lack of discipline in the party.

The incident happened at the office of AAP West constituency MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu today morning. The meeting was called by Sandhu to motivate workers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Some former councillors and AAP volunteers were present at the meeting.

At least 26 former Congress councillors and several other leaders, along with former Mayor Karamjeet Singh Rintu, had joined the AAP. Turncoats are unhappy over not getting recognition in the AAP. Old and traditional AAP volunteers’ feel that they too are being ignored and turncoats are getting more attention of party leaders.

After the Lok Sabha elections, the local bodies’ elections would be held in five cities of Punjab, including Amritsar. The AAP volunteers alleged that turncoats enjoyed the power in previous governments and now they were again in the front row to get tickets for contesting on councillor’s post. Those who worked hard for the party in the previous years were being ignored, they alleged.

Finally, MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu intervened and resolved the matter. He said it was a trivial issue and now the matter had been resolved. He said, “Party workers are together and we will win the Lok Sabha elections.”

