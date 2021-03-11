AAP zila parishad member opens fire on his wife in Tarn Taran village

Tarn Taran, August 9
Aam Aadmi Party’s zila Parishad member Munish Kumar alias Monu Cheema shot at his wife in Jhabal village on Tuesday. Vishali, sarpanch of Cheema Kalan village, has been admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar where her condition is said to be stable.
The incident took place when Vishali raised objection over Cheema’s illicit relations. Cheema had allegedly abducted the said woman a few days ago and the matter was brought to the notice of the police by Vishali’s relatives.
On Tuesday, when Cheema brought the said woman home, his wife raised objection and Monu in a fit of rage opened fire at her. A bullet hit her leg and she got injured. Jhabal SHO Prabhjit Singh said a case had been registered against Cheema and the woman.
