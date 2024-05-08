Aas Punjab Party candidate files papers from Khadoor Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 7

With the issuing of notification for filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, one candidate, Chain Singh, son of Shinda Singh, filed his papers from Khadoor Sahib constituency as the candidate of ‘Aas Punjab Party’ in the office of Sandeep Kumar, District Returning Officer-cum- Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran.

According to officials, the last date for filing of nomination papers is May 14. The scrutiny of papers would be done on May 15 and nominations can be withdrawn on May 17.

On May 10, because of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti, there will be a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, but the candidate may file their papers. But May 11 and May 12 would be holidays on account of second Saturday and Sunday, and nomination papers cannot be filed on those days.

The official said that polling would be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting would be held on June 4.

