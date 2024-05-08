Aas Punjab Party candidate files papers from Khadoor Sahib

Tarn Taran, May 7
With the issuing of notification for filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, one candidate, Chain Singh, son of Shinda Singh, filed his papers from Khadoor Sahib constituency as the candidate of ‘Aas Punjab Party’ in the office of Sandeep Kumar, District Returning Officer-cum- Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran.
According to officials, the last date for filing of nomination papers is May 14. The scrutiny of papers would be done on May 15 and nominations can be withdrawn on May 17.
On May 10, because of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti, there will be a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, but the candidate may file their papers. But May 11 and May 12 would be holidays on account of second Saturday and Sunday, and nomination papers cannot be filed on those days.
The official said that polling would be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting would be held on June 4.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...