Aaykar Bhavan, CR building to be made zero-waste campuses

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

Under the swachhta campaign and with an aim to improve the ranking of Amritsar in nationwide cleanliness survey, a series of awareness programmes about waste segregation and management is being organised by the Income Tax Department, Amritsar.

The department has planned to make the Aaykar Bhavan, CR building, Maqbool Road and CR Colony at Lawrence Road, Amritsar, as zero-waste campuses.

The first such awareness programme was held on Monday at Punjab Natshala, wherein more than 250 students of government schools participated in a cultural competition “Shapath”. In the competition, students performed giddha and bhangra on boliyan written by them on the theme of waste segregation. The entire programme was filled with energetic, elegant and graceful performances by students ranging from Class I to XII.

The theme of the programme aims to rope in students in making citizens understand the need to take responsibility for whatever is generated by them so that the Municipal Corporation does not have to deal with the toxic menace of landfills such as Bhagtanwala.

The idea that “what is waste for one person is resource for others” needs wide propagation amongst the youngsters. Through such events, the Income Tax Department hopes to create awareness about not treating anything as waste and see value in what is conventionally considered as “waste”.

In the competition, Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Mall Road, won the first prize in overall performance and Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Karampura, won the “Best Boliyan Award”. All students along with the dignitaries present in the programme took a pledge of “Nahi karenge Bhagtanwala dump ka vistaar” and learnt about sustainable ways of managing the byproducts of our daily life. The winners of the competition will perform at an awareness camp to be orgainsed at CR Colony, Lawrence Road, on December 14 in the presence of the Amritsar Mayor.

Income Tax Chief Commissioner Jahanzeb Akhtar, Income Tax Principal Commissioner LK Aggarwal, Income Tax Commissioner Rahul Dhawan, Punjab Natshala founder Jatinder Singh Brar and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.