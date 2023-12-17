Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

An abandoned and incomplete building of a dharmshala at Ludhar village near Majitha has been converted into a library for residents, thanks to local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr Harnoor Kaur Dhillon.

The village residents said they had started the construction of dharmshala years ago, but it could not be completed due to certain reasons. The residents were worried that the building was being used by drug addicts and other anti-social elements.

When they brought their concerns to the notice of the SDM, she proposed that a library at dharmshala would suit the needs of the residents. After villagers passed a resolution for using the space for a library, the next task was to look for individuals or organisations which could help them realise their dream.

The SDM approached a road toll company for the completion of the building and setting up a library as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

“The library has come up with efforts of the village residents as they allowed use of the building. The representatives of the company were kind enough to provide the required infrastructure,” Dr Dhillon said, while adding that people should set up more such libraries as it would help children and youth get acquainted with books.