Abandoned infant dies at hospital

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

In a shocking incident, unknown persons abandoned an 11-month-old girl near a langar hall of Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan temple on Friday. The incident came to light when passersby noticed the child when she was crying. The police said the child was suffering from a high-grade fever, adding that they brought her to a hospital for treatment, where she died on Sunday.

The police have kept the body of the child at the mortuary for identification. ASI Chander Mohan said the police were scanning the CCTV footage in the area to find clues about her family or those who abandoned her. He said the police have not received information about the child.

He said the message about the child was flagged in all the police stations of the city, along with Tarn Taran, Batala, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot districts.

He said there has been no response so far, adding that the police were working on different theories, including kidnapping, for the case.

