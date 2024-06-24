Abandoned infant dies at hospital

Amritsar, June 23
In a shocking incident, unknown persons abandoned an 11-month-old girl near a langar hall of Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan temple on Friday. The incident came to light when passersby noticed the child when she was crying. The police said the child was suffering from a high-grade fever, adding that they brought her to a hospital for treatment, where she died on Sunday.
The police have kept the body of the child at the mortuary for identification. ASI Chander Mohan said the police were scanning the CCTV footage in the area to find clues about her family or those who abandoned her. He said the police have not received information about the child.
He said the message about the child was flagged in all the police stations of the city, along with Tarn Taran, Batala, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot districts.
He said there has been no response so far, adding that the police were working on different theories, including kidnapping, for the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...