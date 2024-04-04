Abide by rules, transporters told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

To keep a close watch on illegal activities, including supply and transportation of liquor, cash or narcotic substances in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, the city police held a meeting with transporters of the district.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Alam Vijay Singh gave clear-cut instructions to the transporters that they should keep the necessary documents and follow all norms while transporting goods. He said they should also ensure that no illegal material is being transported through their vehicles, otherwise they would have to face stern action.

“The transporters should have the bills and other documents of the goods being transported on their carriers. We have also asked them to ensure that no illegal goods should be hidden in the material being transported, otherwise they would be liable to stringent action against the driver as well as the owner of the vehicle,” said DCP Alam Vijay Singh.

The city police had recently nabbed two persons carrying Rs 1 lakh in unaccounted cash. He said the Punjab Police was committed to conducting the parliamentary elections in a free and fair manner without any fear.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha