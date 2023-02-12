 About the Lost Heers and their stories of resilience : The Tribune India

About the Lost Heers and their stories of resilience

Majha House hosts discussion on women in colonial Punjab with Rupinder Kaur & Harleen Singh

About the Lost Heers and their stories of resilience

Writers Rupinder Kaur and Harleen Singh interact with members of the Majha House in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Discussing the history and significance of women during the period before and after the Partition of India, the Majha House invited writer and poet Rupinder Kaur Waraich and researcher Harleen Singh.

Women in Punjab

  • Toronto-based Harleen Singh has been working on The Lost Heer project since 2017, archiving oral histories of women, who were survivors of the Partition. A project close to his heart
  • Harleen also talked about the ancient social and cultural practices of Punjab in context to women. He talked about the Kudessans, or the women bought and married specifically for the purpose of bearing male heirs
  • Rupinder Kaur said that her poetry’s corpus ‘Rooh’, her debut book that was acclaimed and won her several accolades, expresses the agony of the women of today and the past

The two had a conversation with academician and poet Sarabjot Behl.

Toronto-based Harleen Singh has been working on The Lost Heer project since 2017, archiving oral histories of women, who were survivors of the Partition. A project close to his heart, Harleen shared that since both his grandparents had migrated from Pakistan during the Partition, his interest in researching and documenting the journey of women in Punjab during the time happened organically.

“The Lost Heer Project is about documenting women in the colonial Punjab, during the 1849-1947. I felt that voices of women, who were involved in the everyday lives and need to be represented. We know about famous Punjabi women like Maharani Jinda Kaur and others, but what about women, who were ordinary citizens, not famous,” shared Harleen.

“I was interviewing survivors and eyewitnesses, who share their stories of the Partition. But it took a lot of research and hard work to record the stories of those women,” he added. He was surprised to know that in seventy years, these women had never spoken openly to anyone about that tragedy and never voiced their pain. But even after so many years, this pain has not ended, nor have these wounds healed. Naming his project, ‘The Lost Heer’, Harleen said that Heer to him, and to Punjabis, finds an instant connection.

“It’s a name that was chosen because all Punjabi people know about Heer and this name creates an identity instantly. Heer represents a quintessential Punjaban, represents an image of a woman of Punjab, who has strength, resilience and character,” he said. Harleen is in process to write a book on his research, which might be out by next year.

Harleen also talked about the ancient social and cultural practices of Punjab in context to women. He talked about the Kudessans, or the women bought and married specifically for the purpose of bearing male heirs. Bringing Kudesans from Himachal, marrying them was a common thing in the desire of a son.

In this context, Rupinder Kaur said that her poetry’s corpus ‘Rooh’, her debut book that was acclaimed and won her several accolades, expresses the agony of the women of today and the past. She compares the women of both times and feels sad to see that while women have progressed in society, they are still not equal to men.

“Even today, in the UK, women get paid less than men. This disparity is even found in India and in general, most women still face domestic abuse and other issues, despite our progression as a society and economy,” she said.

Rupinder, who is based in the UK, has also been facilitating workshops and her body of work mostly focuses of womanhood, language and history. She writes in English and Punjabi.

She also shared two of her poems, ‘Heer’ and ‘Maa’ with the audience, one of which was inspired by Amrita Pritam. “I have extensively read Amrita Pritam and UK poet Rachel Long, whose narrative brings the verse alive,” she shared.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
World

Mob storms police station in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib, lynches man accused of blasphemy

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

6
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

7
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

8
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

9
Nation

India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat chief Madani

10
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete