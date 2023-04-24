Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

The police arrested a notorious gangster, Nitin Nahar of Indira Colony, Jhabal road, and two other persons here today. Nahar is an accomplice of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Others who were arrested are Rishim Arora of New Nehru Colony and Jaskaran Singh of Jahangir village in Tarn Taran.

The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, three magazines and nine bullets from their possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered against them at the Maqboolpura police station here.

The police authorities said the accused were arrested following a joint operation of the City police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force. The trio was arrested from the Mehta road area.

The police said Nitin had escaped from the police custody in December last year while he was being brought to the court complex for hearing in a case. Nahar was facing 11 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and under the Arms Act, in Amritsar and the adjoining areas.

Two cases are already registered against Rishim in Amritsar city and Tarn Taran district. The police said the accused were produced before a court, which sent them to police remand for further interrogation.

