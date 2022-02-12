ABWA International Championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar participated in ABWA(Aditya Birla World Academy) International Championship and brought laurels to the school. In this competition the student, Shivansh Mangal of XII was facilitated with the Mathematician of the year-2022 (Advanced Category). Another student Harpreet Singh of XII was awarded Silver Certificate as a first runner up (Advanced Category) and Harveen of X was honoured with silver certificate as a first runner up (Senior Category).Vinodita Sankhyan, principal, Shri Ram Ashram congratulated the students and their proud parents by saying that their achievement had made the school proud.

36 GGI students selected for training

Global Group of Institutes’ 36 students of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Department (BHMCT) of the Institute got selected for Industrial Training in some of the most reputed and top Hotel Chains of India. The students shall undergo intensive on the spot training for 20 weeks starting 14 th February. The training will cover all the operational departments of the hotel industry. The selected students would be imparted hands on training in these starred hotels in various operations namely, food and beverages services, kitchen, front office and house keeping etc. Students will be training at TAJ SWARNA, Amritsar, Jay Pee Palace Hotel Mussoorie, The Grand Delhi, Hotel Fairmont Jaipur and Hyatt Regency, Amritsar.

NCC cadets return from R-Day parade

Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar invited NCC cadets from college, who were part of the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath in New Delhi. He honoured the three NCC cadets Sahil Bedi, Rubinder jit Singh and Gaurav Verma, who also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. “The true spirit of NCC was on display when the cadets smartly saluted the tricolour and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces – President of India Ram Nath Kovind – while marching on Rajpath and passing in front of the dais on Republic Day,” informed Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. “I am glad that our students have been trained and disciplined to participate in the parade,” he added.