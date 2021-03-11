Accident victim on road safety mission

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

Mohammad Javed (39), who suffered a spinal injury in a road accident on January 11, 2011, is on a pan India mission to spread awareness related to the road safety, spinal cord injury rehabilitation and the role of first respondents.

Learning that his condition would have been different if the first respondents knew about how to handle an injured person, Javed made it a key objective of his life to ensure that no other accident victim becomes incapacitated for the rest of his life.

For this, he started his pan India tour “MJ on Wheels” on March 8. Javed, who reached the city today, said, “The issue requires serious attention. Commuters can act as first respondents. Road accidents are major cause for spinal injury.”

He added that around 12 lakh persons suffered serious injuries in road accidents in India last year.

“Unfortunately, these figures are increasing every year. The average age of a person with spinal injury is 31 years. India has 1.5 million people suffering from spinal cord injury and approximately 20,000 people are being added each year,” said Javed and added that post-trauma rehabilitation of injured persons in road accidents was way behind expectations.

He said he was self-driving his car to inspire people and spread positive energy among them.