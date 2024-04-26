Accidental fire burns standing wheat crop, stubble on 25 acres

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Standing wheat crop and stubble on at least 25 acres was burnt allegedly due to a short circuit in electricity wires near Naushera village on the outskirts of the city here on Thursday. Residents said the fire started around 1:30 pm and spread to dry wheat fields quickly. Residents alleged that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) did not take proper measures to tighten the loose electricity wires.

While demanding compensation for the crop loss, farmers said the government should fix responsibility of the PSPCL so that such accidents could be prevented in the future.

Balwinder Singh, a panchayat member of Naushera village, said, “Dry wheat crop acts as a fuel for the fire that spreads quickly to nearby fields. Wheat crop and its residue on at least 25 acres was burnt within half an hour today. The loss could have been much more had it been a windy day.” He said two fire tenders and residents of nearby villages helped in dousing the flames.

Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MP and Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, said they would take up the matter with the administration for release of compensation to farmers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.