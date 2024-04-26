Accidental fire burns standing wheat crop, stubble on 25 acres

Amritsar, April 25
Standing wheat crop and stubble on at least 25 acres was burnt allegedly due to a short circuit in electricity wires near Naushera village on the outskirts of the city here on Thursday. Residents said the fire started around 1:30 pm and spread to dry wheat fields quickly. Residents alleged that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) did not take proper measures to tighten the loose electricity wires.
While demanding compensation for the crop loss, farmers said the government should fix responsibility of the PSPCL so that such accidents could be prevented in the future.
Balwinder Singh, a panchayat member of Naushera village, said, “Dry wheat crop acts as a fuel for the fire that spreads quickly to nearby fields. Wheat crop and its residue on at least 25 acres was burnt within half an hour today. The loss could have been much more had it been a windy day.” He said two fire tenders and residents of nearby villages helped in dousing the flames.
Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MP and Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, said they would take up the matter with the administration for release of compensation to farmers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak
Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...