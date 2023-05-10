Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

The city police on Tuesday claimed that they had cracked the murder case of the accountant who was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Ram Nagar Colony late on Sunday evening.

The police have arrested two persons and recovered a bike and scooter used in the crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Sagar (22) alias Dholan, a resident of Gali Sialkotian Chowk, Islamabad, and Amardeep Singh alias Romi (19), a resident of Ram Nagar Colony in Amritsar. The police also named three other persons including Avtar Singh, a resident of Gali Faujian Wali, Tarn Taran, Rohit alias Babbo, a resident of Jaswant Mohalla, Tarn Taran, and Bahman for their involvement in the case.

Manju Sodhi, wife of Sham Sunder Sodhi, a resident of Ram Nagar Colony in the Islamabad area stated in her complaint that her 37-year-old son Saurav Sodhi owned a bakery and worked as an accountant by setting up an office at home. On May 7 at around 10:15 pm, four assailants came on a scooter and a bike. They barged into the house and sprinkled bullets on Saurav Sodhi. A bullet hit him in the chest and he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In view of the sensitivity of the case, a team was constituted under Dr Mehtab Singh, ADCP City-1 and Prabhjot Singh Virk, ADCP City-2 on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police. While investigating every aspect of the case, the police succeeded in arresting two of the accused in the case.

The accused Sagar alias Dholan was arrested along with an Activa used in the incident. During questioning, he informed about one of his accomplice Amardeep Singh alias Romi. The police arrested Romi along with the motorcycle used at the time of the incident. During the interrogation of these two arrested accused, the police got information about three other accomplices, including Avtar Singh, Rohit alias Babbo and Bahman.

The mobile phone of Saurav Sodhi was seized from the house of the arrested accused Amardeep Singh alias Romi. The arrested accused will be produced in the court and interrogated thoroughly after remand. Raids are being conducted by different teams to arrest three of his associates named in the case. The police claimed that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.