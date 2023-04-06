Accused Hardial’s quizzing leads to recovery of over 2-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 5

In a joint search operation launched on the revelation of Hardial Singh Sewak, a resident of Mehandipur village, the district police and the BSF recovered 2.472 kg more heroin buried under the earth near the BSF police post in Mehandipur village here on Wednesday. The accused, Hardial Singh Sewak, along with associate Baljit Singh Ladi of the same village was arrested by the CIA staff on Monday (March 3) near the defence drain with 600-gm heroin.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan informed here on Wednesday that both accused Baljit Singh Ladi and Hardial Singh were sent to two-day police custody by a court. Hardial Singh during his interrogation revealed that he had buried more heroin under the earth near the BSF post in his native village.

The SSP said the police and the BSF in the joint operation recovered the consignment. The accused had confessed that Hardial Singh was in touch with smugglers from across the border and used to contact with through the Internet.