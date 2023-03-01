ACP Varinder Singh Khosa honoured for cracking major case

Amritsar, February 28
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) North Varinder Singh Khosa has been honoured with a cash award of Rs 50,000 and an appreciation letter by the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, for solving an important case and arresting two terrorists within 24 hours.
Arrested 2 Ultras
Received Rs 50,000 and an appreciation letter from the Director General of Police for solving a case and arresting two terrorists within 24 hours.
Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, DCP (Law and Order) Parmimder Singh Bandal and Additional Deputy Commissioner (City) Abhimanyu Rana presented the cash award and the certificate to Varinder Singh Khosa.
