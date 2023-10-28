 Act against those responsible for assistant professor’s suicide: DTF : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Act against those responsible for assistant professor’s suicide: DTF

Act against those responsible for assistant professor’s suicide: DTF

Act against those responsible for assistant professor’s suicide: DTF

Members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front burn an effigy of the state government in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Expressing grief and resentment following the suicide by Prof Balwinder Kaur, who was selected but did not join the Department of Higher Education in Punjab, the Democratic Teachers’ Front and the Punjab & Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union on Friday offered condolences and raised issues ailing educators in the state.

In separate events, the DTF burnt an effigy of Education Minister Harjot Bains during a demonstration held outside the administrative building and launched a protest against the delayed appointment of teachers in higher education institutes in the state.

PCCTU president Dr Vinay Sophat and general secretary Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon said the suicide of a teacher reflected a comprehensive failure on the part of the Punjab Government, specifically within the realm of higher education in the state. “The incident sheds light on the deep-seated issues within the education sector and calls for urgent attention of the authorities, especially the Punjab Government and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains,” said Sophat.

The DTF also condemned the failure of the state government to ensure jobs for qualified teachers. “The Education Minister and other representatives of the government have refused and failed to negotiate even in the case of 1,158 assistant professors sitting on a permanent sit-in at Gambhirpur. Instead of finding a reasonable solution, the government representatives are busy giving speeches,” shared Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head of the DTF. They also demanded justice for the family of the teacher who committed suicide and a reasonable solution to the issue by talking to the struggling 1,158 assistant professors.

The PCCTU also raised the need for reforms in higher education system in the state. “There is a need to review the failures, especially when it is connected to systemic issues within our education system. We believe that this incident underscores the need for a thorough examination of the prevailing challenges faced by educators and reforms,” said Dr Sekhon.

They demanded that the government should conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Balwinder Kaur’s suicide, address the systemic issues that hinder the smooth on boarding of selected candidates in the education sector, take measures to streamline administrative processes and ensure a conducive environment for newly selected educators.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

10
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published