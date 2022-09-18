Action against firm for slow pace of solid waste mgmt likely

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

Poor performance under the bioremediation project of the Municipal Corporation was discussed in a meeting held at the Local Government Department in Chandigarh.

The pace of bioremediation work to remove heaps of garbage from the Bhagatanwala garbage dump is going on at snail’s pace due to which, the MC faced embarrassment in an important meeting held in Chandigarh recently.

Following this, MC officials are likely to take action against the company, which is conducting bioremediation of garbage. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar at Chandigarh, in which the Commissioner of Municipal Corporations and Executive Officers of the Local Government Department and other officials discussed solid waste management in cities.

During the meeting, 11 municipal corporations and councils of the state were awarded for the disposal of waste, but the Amritsar Municipal Corporation failed to get an appreciation for the disposal of waste.

MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj is reportedly preparing to take action against the concerned firm for the slow pace of bioremediation. In this regard, Kumar Saurabh stated that the pace of bioremediation of garbage is slow and a notice would be served to the solid waste management company in the next few days.

