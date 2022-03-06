Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

The government employees who remained absent from their election duty on the election day would face action as the administration has taken serious a note of the indiscipline and is in mood to take strict action.

Sources in the administration said the salaries of those employees who remained absent from duty could be stopped for two days — February 19 and 20.

Government employees are assigned duties for two days as on the first day they have to collect election material, including EVMs, and report at the polling booths assigned to them.

Staying overnight at the booth, next day the polling staff initiate polling process as per the schedule. After the voting process is completed, they are required to deposit the EVMs in the strong rooms. The entire process is hectic and employees have to work very late. Owing to this, well-connected employees manage to get their names struck off the roster.

Around 92 of the total employees, who were deputed on poll duty, remained absent on these two days.

Sources said a majority of the employees who were assigned poll duties were from the Education Department and the number of those absent from them is also higher. Around 8,000 employees of the department were assigned poll duties. The administration has so far issued notices to around 25 employees who had not turned up for their duty.

Hectic job