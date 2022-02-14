Action sought against Sidhu

Action sought against Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu, PCC president. File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu for instigating his supporters to block roads in the Amritsar East constituency which had inconvenienced people of the area.

Talking to mediapersons here, Majithia said Sidhu’s supporter and local councillor Baba Bakerywala had blocked the road as he was to reach the residence of former Congress councillor Ajit Singh who joined the SAD today.

“While this shows the desperation and frustration of the Congress party, it also caused inconvenience to people of the area. I urge the Election Commission to take note and strict action against him.”

Majithia said people had submitted representations to the Election Commission against Navjot Sidhu who had passed insulting remarks against the Brahman community, besides misbehaving with the woman sarpanch of Mudhal village. He said it was unfortunate that the Election Commission had still not taken any action in the case.

When questioned about Kejriwal’s claims that the party would get a majority, Majithia said, “Kejriwal made a similar claim in 2017 that the party would bag 100 seats, but it got only 20. This time it will not get even 20 seats.”

Receives flak for his ‘racist’ remarks

AMRITSAR: Brahman Sabha flayed PCCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s derogatory statement against SAD candidate Anil Joshi during his public address recently. Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Rajeev Joshi of the sabha said Amritsar North candidate Anil Joshi was pointed out as ‘Kala Bahmin’ which showed the mentality of Sidhu, how he was deeply rooted in casteism. He said the word was a racial slur deeply rooted in colour and caste prejudice perpetuated by the land-owning class. He said it was highly disheartening that the racially motivated word was announced on the stage by none other than Sidhu, who comes from so-called educated family and had international exposure. He recalled the June 2020 incident, when former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy and former Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera were called ‘kalu’, when they were playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. He equated Sidhu’s utterance to that humiliating episode. TNS

