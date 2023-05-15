Action sought against those professing occult powers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

Members of the Tarksheel Society have been devising different ways to disseminate scientific consciousness among the people.

In a monthly meeting of the Society held here on Saturday, its members alleged that people claiming to have occult powers, astrologers and Deras were misleading people in the guise of religion.

Banarsi Das, a leader of Tarksheel Society, said scientific consciousness needed to be raised against hypocritical babas, tantriks, astrologers and others persons claiming to resolve the troubles of people with in ways that have no scientific basis.

Sumit Singh, district head of the Society, urged the authorities to act against them for violation of the Medical Registration Act.

Other senior members of the Society, Jaspal Basarke and Ashwani Kumar, said the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, was implemented by the Centre to curb such illegal activities. However, they violated the law by publishing advertisements in the media.