Activists condemn lathicharge on protesting teachers in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 2

Teachers, employees, farmer unions and other organisations of the region today condemned lathicharge on peacefully protesting teachers near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur. The protesters were demanding regularisation of their services with full scale and other benefits.

Activists of the Government Teachers Union and the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation organised a protest demonstration at the Gandhi Municipal Park against the state government. Sarabjit Singh Varianah, Dilbag Singh, Baljinder Singh were among prominent employee leaders addressed the gathering on the occasion. The leaders condemned the alleged brutality committed on the agitating teachers, especially female teachers, who were forced to enter muddy fields. They alleged that turbans of Sikh teachers were removed by the policemen. The leaders warned that the aggressive tactics of the government cannot stop the agitating teachers who were fighting for their genuine demands.

The state leadership of the PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC) at its meeting here today also condemned the police brutality on agitating teachers. Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Surinderpal Singh Lahoria , Baljit Kumar and Rashpal Singh Pali, state president, general secretary, treasurer and deputy general secretary of the federation, respectively, said that the demands of the agitating teachers were quite genuine. The leaders condemned the government of its dictatorial attitude towards employees’ demands and said this would not be tolerated at any cost.

Devinder Sohal of CPI, Heera Singh Kandianwala of CPM, Nachhatar Singh of Kirti Kisan Union and other leaders also condemned the cane-charge on teachers.

