Activists flay Punjab Govt for sending teachers to Singapore from Delhi airport instead of Amritsar's direct flights

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

Local activists have raised objections over sending batches of teachers by the state government to Singapore from Delhi airport rather than utilising the services of Amritsar airport, which has five direct flights per week operated by Singapore Airlines subsidiary Scoot.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative

Local NGOs FlyAmritsar Initiative and the Amritsar Vikas Manch have voiced concerns about the Mann government’s alleged step-motherly treatment to the holy city. They alleged that the Chief Minister (CM) was adopting double standards for the city.

In a joint press statement, Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative and Anantdeep Singh Dhillon, overseas secretary of the Amritsar Vikas Manch, expressed their dismay at the government’s utilisation of resources.

“Sending delegations of teachers to Singapore from Delhi airport instead of Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport is a setback for the development of the city as a global city. We have been tirelessly advocating for the airport’s growth. The decision undermines our efforts. It sends a message that the Mann government does not prioritise the airport within its own state and the development of the city’s infrastructure,” said Gumtala.

Gumtala said, “Amritsar with its rich historical and cultural significance has long been grappling with the absence of a dedicated bus service connecting the airport to the city and other parts of Punjab. This glaring gap shows that the government is neglecting our city’s fundamental needs.”

Dhillon expressed his apprehensions regarding the suspension of the local BRTS services in Amritsar while highlighting the inconvenience faced by residents and tourists.

He called upon elected representatives of the region to address critical issues and urged the government to focus on enhancing the city’s public transport infrastructure to facilitate daily commute of residents.