Activists protest, want dairies to be shifted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 23

Many animal welfare activists under the banner of Rashtriya Gau Raksha Mahasangh and the Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association on Sunday held a demonstration against dairy owners operating in the densely populated Lohgarh area here.

The activists alleged that the dairy owners left their cattle on roads after milking them which often led to accidents. This just not only endangered the lives of commuters but also seriously injured cows.

Dr Rohan Mehra, national president of the association, alleged that a number of dairy owners left their cows on roads after milking and leaving them to graze by the roadside. He said several years ago, the district administration and the civic authorities had shifted a large number of dairies operating within the MC limits out of the city. However, many dairies are still operating in the walled city area right under the nose of the administration allegedly under political influence.

He said the mahasangh and various animal welfare activists had met civic body authorities requesting them to take adequate measures so that dairy owners could be prevented from leaving their cows on roads. However, nothing has been done so far and the practice continues till now.

Following the protest, MC’s Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar along with other officials reached the spot and tried to pacify them. They assured them that the MC would act against these dairies, adding that any cow found roaming on the road would be taken to the MC’s cattle shed and would not be returned. Appropriate action would be taken against the dairy owners, they added.