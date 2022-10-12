Actor Lehal raises voice to save Bohar tree, people extend support

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 11

Australia-based actor and YouTuber, Nav Lehal from Dhapaian village on Mehta road, has raised concern over the century-old “Bohar” ficus tree, which would be uprooted for the Amritsar-Una four-lane project.

A large number of trees have been axed from Hothian to Khajala village on Mehta road during the past few days. The residents of the area are upset with the uprooting of the century-old Sheesham trees. The construction of the Amritsar-Ghoman-Tanda-Una section of NH-503A has been initiated a few months back. The trees are being axed between the Amritsar-Ghuman section. Nav Lehal, who is settled in Perth, Australia, is known for his comedy clips in which he celebrates rural life and his village. He raised the question on the current development model which is contrary to nature.

Nav Lehal writes, “This ‘Baba Bohar’ (elderly ficus) from Dhapaian (my village) on Mehta-Amritsar road towards Lahinde (west) side will be eliminated after a few days. We have been watching this since childhood and feel very sad to hear the news. Is the destruction of nature our development?”

A large number of Facebook users appreciated his post. More than 1,800 users shared the post and hundreds of people raised their voice to save the trees.

Nav Lehal thanked all for showing concern for the tree.

The residents of the area have also started raising their voices on the ground. “We are approaching social organisations and environmentalists to save the tree. We may start a ‘Morcha’ to save it. The road can be diverted to save the trees,” said Gurpreet Singh, a local resident.

Dr Harkrishan Singh , a resident of Khajala village, said, “We have great memories with these trees since childhood. It is sad that the large Bohar tree would be eliminated for the road-widening project. This tree is home to hundreds of birds, people sit in its shadow during hot summers. The government should take care of public emotions and divert the road to save the tree like in Western countries.”