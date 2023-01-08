Actor Rajiv Thakur in city to promote his movie

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

Once a regular face on comedy shows, Rajiv Thakur has now completely devoted himself to cinema. Three flicks featuring him as a protagonist are in the pipeline. Moreover, he is also writing Punjabi and Hindi movies.

Among all these, his first film “Kanjoos Majnu Kharchili Laila” is to be released on January 13. For its promotion, he along with the film star cast, including actress Shahnaz Sehar, visited the holy city on Saturday.

After the film’s promotion, the cast paid obeisance at Harmandir Sahib for the film’s success. They said “Kanjoos Majnu Kharchili Laila” was a movie with a family theme.

Actor Rajeev Thakur said the prime objective of his movies was to provide affordable entertainment at a moderate rate to all people of society. He said over the years the prices of watching movies in malls had risen sharply. He said the tariff of all his movies would not cross Rs 99 per person even in PVRs. He said his Punjabi movies would bring out different shades of Punjabi urban society.