Actor Sunny Deol's son's marriage: Gurdaspur BJP workers upset over no invitation



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 26

MP Sunny Deol has antagonized whatever followers he had been left with in his parliamentary constituency by completely ignoring them for his son Karan Deol’s marriage ceremony that took place in Mumbai last Sunday.

Barring Pankaj Joshi, the MP’s PA, not even a single person had been invited from his Lok Sabha seat which had sent him to the Parliament by a massive margin of 80,000 votes.

This has led to resentment in the party rank and file. Even his core team, which managed his campaign in the 2019 polls, has been cold shouldered. This team comprised senior politicians and all of them are now sulking. “Yes, we are indeed disappointed,” said a member.

Leaders who organized rallies in his favour during the elections, too, have been left out of the loop.

So have senior politicians who stood like a rock behind him during the elections. During Amit Shah’s rally held in Gurdaspur last Sunday, the anger among workers was quite palpable. Many among them said that they were ignored despite working hard to ensure a comprehensive win for the actor. “We were definitely expecting an invite. It is indeed a big letdown for us,” said Bharat Kumar, a worker from Sujanpur. This assembly segment had given the MP a 30,000 plus lead.

Such is the bitterness brewing against the actor that Home Minister Amit Shah did not even care to mention his name during his extempore. The unwritten rule is that whenever a senior leader delivers a speech he is bound to mention the name of the sitting MP of the area. However, in Deol’s case, this rule was consigned to the backburner and Shah ended his speech without taking the actor’s name.

Incidentally, Shah did talk about four-time Ex-MP Vinod Khanna in his extempore and actually hailed his achievements.

