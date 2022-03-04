Actors, designers promote sustainable fashion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

The FICCI FLO, Amritsar chapter, organised a talk show on fashion — Kaleidoscope —on Wednesday, wherein ace designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil and actor Diana Penty were special guests.

Glitterati 3.0 A fashion show, ‘Glitterati 3.0’, wherein city women walked the ramp in Shantanu-Nikhil outfit, marked the end of the evening. Diana Penty also walked the ramp, along with Shantanu and Nikhil. FLO Leaders Awards - 2022 Local fashion industry entrepreneurs were honoured with awards. The awards celebrated the efforts of local make-up artists and fashion designers, who have been exhibiting their talent, helping boost the economy. Out of more than 200 nominations, the event honoured around 50 awardees.

The members of the FICCI FLO also walked the ramp in the Shantanu-Nikhil outfits. The event was choreographed by Vahbiz Mehta.

The talk began with ‘FLO Forum’, which was moderated by Manjot Dhillon, chairperson, FLO, Amritsar. Ideas on revival of heritage, handloom, embroidery and promotion of sustainable fashion were discussed. Diana shared her views on how the fashion industry and social media had been amplifying pressure on teenagers. “We must handle social media more responsibly and use it as a powerful tool. That’s what I do when I prefer posting my natural and candid pictures without spending hours on putting layers of make-up,” said Diana.

The celebrity designers shared their motivation behind the brand that aimed at subverting gender stereotypes. “I’ve never experienced gender disparity or gender-defined roles at our homes. Perhaps that’s why, we have been able to blur the lines differentiating between genders in our collection,” said Shantanu.