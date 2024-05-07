Actress Sonia Mann declares support for ex-AAP worker

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

Film actress Sonia Mann, who emerged as a popular figure during the farm protest and later joined the AAP, is now supporting an Independent candidate, Resham Singh, a former AAP worker.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Mann said that Resham Singh worked hard during the farm agitation along with them. “All major parties offered that I contest the election, but I have decided to support good candidates. I have been supporting AAP candidates from Bathinda and Faridkot. Here in Amritsar, I am supporting Independent candidate Resham Singh. The previous MP failed to address the issues concerning society. Now, the contesting candidates are not interested in public service but using the election platforms for their self-growth. Resham Singh is fighting for society and I request the voters to cast votes for him to ensure a better future.”

Sonia Mann supported the cause of ‘Bandi Singhs’ or Sikh detainees who have completed their sentences but are still in jail. “Our youth is leaving for abroad and ruining their lives due to drugs. Resham Singh, a 27-year-old youth, is fighting for justice, development and employment. We should support him,” said Sonia Mann.

Resham Singh Adliwal, an Independent candidate, said, “We worked hard for change and elected AAP. Unfortunately, the AAP failed to make any change in society. Instead, the leaders started changing,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.