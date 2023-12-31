Actress Padmini Kolhapure in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

The award show of International Book of Records was organized at Guru Nanak Bhawan here on Saturday.

MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest along with Pramod Bhatia, president, Sports Cell, Punjab, and others. Actor Padmini Kolhapure was the special guest who gave away awards to achievers shortlisted by International Book of Records.

Choreographer Preeti Singh and famous singer Hargun Kaur also participated. Pankaj Wig, director and CEO of the company, honoured 275 record holder super talented kids from India with awards.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said talent, be it any kind, must be encouraged and nurtured at an early stage. He also appreciated the winners and achievers for their feat.

Moments of nostalgia were experienced as the audience cheered for actor Padmini Kolhapure, who danced to the song ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’ from her famous movie Prem Rog.

