ADA acts tough against illegal constructions

Amritsar, June 4
Continuing with the campaign launched by the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) against unauthorised and illegal residential colonies and commercial establishments, a special team, constituted under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, demolished several residential and commercial structures coming up illegally at various places in Amritsar district here on Saturday.
The campaign has been launched by PUDA against unauthorised constructions and colonies and will continue in future as well. The coloniser and builder should develop colonies as per the rules of the Punjab Government. The construction work should be started only after the approval of building plan and all other approvals. I appeal to the general public to invest their hard-earned money only in approved colonies, so that they can lead a comfortable life with their families and children while accessing open roads, parks, clean water and sewerage. — Lovejit Kalsi, Additional Chief Administrator, Amritsar Development Authority
Additional Chief Administrator Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) Lovejit Kalsi said the campaign has been launched by PUDA against unauthorised constructions and colonies and would continue in future as well.
The coloniser and builder should develop colonies as per the rules of the Punjab Government. She said the construction work should be started only after the approval of building plan and all other approvals. Kalsi appealed to the general public to invest their hard-earned money only in approved colonies, so that they can lead a comfortable life with their families and children while accessing open roads, parks, clean water and sewerage.
PUDA officials and employees including Pritpal Singh, Jagbir Singh, Davinder Singh Saini, Gurjpal Singh, Jorawar Singh, Navneet Singh, Mandeep Lal, Gursimran Singh and Hardeep Singh were also present on the occasion.
