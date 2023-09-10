 Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert : The Tribune India

Principal’s Meet: Sixty-five Directors, Principals & Teachers attended event

Participants at the seminar on "Innovative pedagogy and effective teaching learning" organised by The Tribune in association with Chitkara University in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

The Tribune Group of Newspapers, in partnership with Chitkara University, organised a seminar on “Innovative pedagogy and effective teaching learning” to mark its Principals’ Meet here today. As many as 65 directors, school principals, vice principals and teachers from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur attended the event.

Swati Basotra, founder Ttalkeasy_takeasy and former consultant training and placement, IIT, Jammu, was the resource person for the workshop. She highlighted the importance of understanding the change in pedagogy and classroom teaching before making the transition for an outcome based impact. “The changes in education and pedagogies will not happen overnight, whether they are technology driven or based on human values. The transition towards tech-driven and skill- based learning will only reap results if these are inclusive in our approach. Schools must make these transitions gradually with small tests groups where teachers also make assessment of the learning outcomes,” she said.

She also stressed on how mindsets need to change before implementing the changes. “First change is the mindset. This generation and genes are different. So, all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and school managements, need to change. The biggest responsibility is with educators. They need to update and take a risk to implement innovative changes in classroom supported by periodic assessments,” she said.

She also acknowledged the role of technology and virtual teaching and learning tools and how teachers must be first empowered with knowledge to ensure the transition we seek in education comes at desired pace. She emphasised on the value of human interaction and the emotional connection between students and teachers in fostering an enriching learning atmosphere.

Principals speak

'The biggest challenge in adapting to the changed pedagogy is designing syllabus that suits the objectives and supports outcomes of the new system. We need students who are industry ready and are learning through practical based teaching. For that the test book should be in sync with market requirements. Teachers are the biggest resource in this change and the biggest asset. One needs to build on resources before taking that leap.'

Pallavi Sethi, Principal, DAV Public School, Lawrence Road

'The new education policy is focused on creating jobs, imparting skill-based education that would ensure the future generation is in sync with global market needs. What needs to change first is the result-based approach of schools and educational institutions and encourage teachers and students to look beyond the performance numbers for holistic learning.'

Capt Harinder Singh, Principal, Captain School of Excellence, Fatehgarh Churian

'The schools must shift towards blended mode of teaching as we witnessed during the pandemic. One must engage students, teachers, school heads and parents in making this transition as a lot needs to be done in terms of changing mindsets and perspective. Besides technology and AI, one must build upon emotional quotient and empathy educators need to connect and relate to a child.'

Sumit Puri, principal, Modern Jagat Jyoti Sr sec school, Amritsar

'Though the technology driven changes in classroom learning must be implemented as it’s a future requirement, conventional method and pedagogy must not be completely done away with. Teachers must assess and create individual-requirement based learning programmes to ensure that every child participates in transition towards NEP.'

PJ Joseph, St Francis School, Batala

'The session was highly informative in terms of focusing on the key resources and pace of changes being brought in the school education system. A blend of experience-based learning and technology driven tools would enable students to adapt easily, one step at a time to the changed learning patterns.'

SB Nair, Principal, St Kabir Public School, Gurdaspur

'Changes under the NEP 2020 and innovative teaching methods in modern classrooms must be brought only after thorough review and assessment. Every child has different needs. Change in pedagogy is a must, but it must not be forced or rushed through.'

Rajiv Arora, Principal, Reveldale School, Attari

