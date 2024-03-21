ADC visits sensitive polling stations in border area

Tarn Taran, March 20
Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Assistant District Election Officer Varinderpal Singh Bajwa visited the polling stations in border area on Wednesday and checked the facilities to be given to the voters on the day of election. The visit was part of preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The polling stations at Sursingh, Sunghpura, Narla and Puhla were checked and the official took stock of facilities like drinking water, lights, toilets etc. The official also visited the most sensitive polling stations in the border area. ADC Bajwa said that the district administration has made all arrangements to maintain law and order at the polling stations. He said besides the police force, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed to ensure free and fearless polling. He appealed to the people to cast their vote without any apprehension.
