Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 3

Even though tall claims are being made by the state government regarding the efforts being made to eliminate drug addiction from the state, incidents revealing the ground reality keep coming to the fore.

On Saturday, a young man fainted while sitting on a scooter in the middle of the road after taking an injection of intoxicant at Asalpur village in Hoshiarpur. The video of this whole episode is going viral on social media in which the young man can be seen sitting motionless on the scooter. During this, the syringe used to inject the drug was also in his hand.

Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Asalpur, said a young man aged 25-26 years was found lying unconscious on a scooter parked on the road outside the village. His condition was critical, and he also had a syringe in his hand with which he must have injected himself with the drug. Seeing his condition, the people of the village immediately called an ambulance and informed the Bullowal police, which took him to the civil hospital where he is being treated.

ASI Surinder Pal of Bullewal said he had received information from village Asalpur that a young man was lying unconscious on the road in the village on a scooter parked there.