'Address issue of historic gurdwara'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

A panel constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) related to historic gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib, Haridwar, appealed to Akal Takht to constitute a joint committee to take up the matter with the government.

The SGPC in a communique issued today said the meet led by Raghujit Singh Virk, senior vice- president, SGPC, was held at gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Niwas, Chandigarh.

Virk said in order to move ahead on the matter, unity was required, thus he urged Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar, Akal Takht, to constitute the joint committee.

Karnail Singh Panjoli, general secretary, SGPC, said efforts of various organisations, committees, sects and individuals, were commendable, but only unified efforts can lead to success.

Panjoli said the joint committee would present the matter of the Sikh Panth to the governments and departments concerned.