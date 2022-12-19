Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 18

SAD leader and former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s political adviser Gurmukh Singh Ghulla of Balehar has received extortion threats from Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Landa of Harike. Gurmukh Singh in his police complaint said Rinda made an extortion call to him on his WhatsApp number and threatned to kill him if he failed to oblige.

Ghulla said he again received a call from Landa and he too demanded money and threatened to kill him. Ghulla said he received the extortion calls about two months ago but informed the police only on December 17. The police have registered a case under Sections 387, 506 and 34 of the IPC and 35, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.