ADGP visits sensitive areas

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 3

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Parveen Kumar Sinha, along with Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP), Kapurthala, Raj Pal Singh Sandhu, today visited Phagwara to assess the situation in view of “Ghallughara week”.

ADGP held a meeting with senior civil and police officers and reviewed the law and order with Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh, SDM Jayinder Singh and DSP Jaspreet Singh. ADGP Sinha said peace and communal harmony would be maintained at every cost. He appealed to the citizens to be aware from rumours and false propaganda on social media. He urged people not forward and any such message and bring it to the notice of the police so that necessary steps could be taken to maintain peace in the region. ADGP and SSP also inspected few sensitive places in Phagwara and monitored the police checking. He also visited the Phagwara city police station and met the policemen.