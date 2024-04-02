Administration holds seminar to sensitise elderly, differently abled voters

Amritsar, April 1
The district administration today organised a seminar at Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara premises in Manawala to ensure participation of elderly, differently abled voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
District-level PWD (People With Disabilities) committee member Dharminder Singh said India was the largest democracy in the world and “we all should be a part of this democracy”.
“Electoral exercise has been made inclusive and accessible for all to ensure equal participation. Arrangements have been made to ease at polling booths PwD and elderly voters. Besides, focus is on to engage all members of society including young voters, trangenders and others in the process,” he said.
He said the Election Commission was providing many facilities to help elderly and disabled voters this time. Such voters can take advantage of registering on Saksham app. He said every polling booth in the district will have the facility of ramp and wheelchairs would be provided.
District electoral teams were also engaging leaders of transgender community to ensure their maximum participation, he said, adding that the district has 72 registered transgender voters.
Nikas Kumar, additional deputy commissioner (urban development), had issued instructions to carry out voter awareness seminars and activities for the elderly, disabled and transgender voters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...